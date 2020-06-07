India News | Gurugram Reports 230 New Cases of COVID-19 in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Gurugram alone reported 230 cases of corona out of a total of 496 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana registered in the last 24 hours, said the state's Health Department on Sunday.

The cumulative count of coronavirus cases has reached 4,448 in the State out of which there are 2,946 cases active in the State. The number of deaths due to disease in the State stands at 28.

So far 1,474 COVID-19 infected individuals have been recovered in the State.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 2,46,628. (ANI)

