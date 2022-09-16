Gurugram, Sep 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a cab driver in the Pataudi area here, police said on Friday.

The body of cab driver Rakesh Gurjar, a resident of Shyampur village in Rajasthan's Alwar district, was recovered near Mau Lokra village on March 24, they said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Panvel Railway Station.

The accused had allegedly booked the cab from Behror in Rajasthan and after reaching the Pataudi area shot dead the driver. Later, they took away the car, according to police.

Gurjar's brother had filed a complaint with the police stating that the deceased had bought a new Maruti Eeco in February. Before his murder, Gurjar had told his family that he was taking a booking, the police said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Says 'Decisive Moment for India's Politics'.

However, his body was found the next day and the vehicle was missing, they said, quoting the complainant.

A FIR was registered and investigation set into motion, police said.

Investigation zeroed in on two accused men, identified as Pankaj (25) and Hitesh alias Hanni (23), both residents of Rampura village in Rewari district.

While Pankaj was arrested from Mumbai on September 12, Hitesh was nabbed from the Pataudi area on September, 13, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)