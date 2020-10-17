Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) A special squad of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a godown at Bhiwandi in Thane district and seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 1.21 crore, officials said on Saturday.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the seizure Friday night, said Assistant Commissioner (Foods) Thane, Bhushan More who headed the special squad.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Bypoll 2020: Amit Jogi's Nomination for Marwahi Assembly Seat Rejected on Caste Issue.

The seized goods included gutka (spiced tobacco mix) brands of Keaaryukta Vimal Paan Masala, V1 Tobacco, Rubab Paan Masala andRB 07, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)