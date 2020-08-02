Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) Gutkha worth Rs 20.91 lakh being brought from Gujarat for sale in Mumbai and Alibaug was seized in Thane city's Balkum area, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch Unit I team caught gutkha being transferred from a truck to a tempo on Saturday evening, Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Bagul said.

"Three people, identified as Dharamraj Tiwari from Gujarat, Shankar Gupta and Pintu Vishwakarma, both from Thane, were arrested. A case has been registered at Kapurbawdi police station," he added.

