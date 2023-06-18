Guwahati, (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): Guwahati city police seized a huge consignment of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 24.5 lakh of Rs 500 denomination on Saturday and apprehended one person named Ziabur Rahman.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said, "Based on source information regarding dealing of fake currency, a police team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat outpost under Basistha police station on Saturday conducted a raid at 8th mile, near Ganesh Mandir, Jorabat and apprehended one person namely Ziabur Rahman (26 years old) of Lakhimpur district."

Also Read | Military Strength Ranking 2023: India Among Top 5 Countries With Highest Firepower in the World, Here’s Where Pakistan, China and Other Nations Stand on the List.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)