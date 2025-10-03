Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Guwahati, on Friday sent Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta on 14 days' police custody in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police arrested Zubeen Garg's co-musician, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta, on Thursday, bringing the total arrests in the case to four.

Munna Prasad Gupta, Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special DGP, CID, told ANI that following multiple days of interrogation by the SIT/CID, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were arrested by the SIT/CID last night.

Earlier on Wednesday, CID/SIT of Assam police arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta (the main organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore) and Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district sent Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14 days' police custody. On the other hand, the CID added a murder charge section under the BNS Act in the registered case.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has extended the autopsy report of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg to the High Commission of India.

According to a statement issued by the police, a copy of the autopsy report, along with their preliminary findings on his passing, has been handed over to the Indian authorities upon their request.

Police investigations are currently underway in this matter, and the public has been advised to refrain from sharing any videos or images related to it.

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, has expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding her husband's death, asserting her "full faith in the legal system".

She appealed for patience with the legal process handling her husband's case and said that the "investigation would reveal the truth" and those responsible would face justice.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight. (ANI)

