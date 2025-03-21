Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 21 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Guwahati city police apprehended two members of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group - KCP PWG), a Maoist separatist terrorist outfit involved in extortion and arms-related crimes in Manipur.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Police Commissioner of Guwahati, told ANI that Guwahati City Police conducted a targeted operation on Thursday night to apprehend key members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group - KCP PWG), a Maoist separatist terrorist outfit involved in extortion and arms-related crimes in Manipur.

"During the operation, the two members of the outfit were successfully apprehended from ISBT, under the jurisdiction of Garchuk Police Station, Guwahati," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The apprehended members of the outfit were identified as Meisnam Bungochouba Singh (42 years old) and Techsa Ibomcha Singh (42 years old) who is a senior Commander of KCP (PWG), wanted in multiple cases of extortion and arms-related offenses.

"The operation, executed with precision based on inputs from Gajraj Military Intelligence, led to the successful apprehension of these individuals preventing any potential threat they posed," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Earlier on March 17, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under SpearCorps conducted an intelligence-based joint operation from March 14 to 16 in coordination with the Manipur Police, CRPF, and BSF. The operation, carried out across the hill and valley districts of Manipur, led to the recovery of 16 weapons, officials said.

"Intelligence based joint operations launched by #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps, in coordination with@manipur_police, #CRPF and #BSF in the hill and valley districts of #Manipur, namely Churachandpur, Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur, between 14-16 Mar 25 have resulted in the recovery of 16 weapons comprising automatics, rifles, pistols, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war like stores," the Indian Army's Spear Corps said in a post on X. (ANI)

