Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Gwalior Police have prepared an elaborate security and enforcement plan to ensure peaceful New Year 2026 celebrations, with strict measures to curb drunk driving and maintain law and order across the city, a senior police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharamveer Singh on Tuesday said that checks will be conducted at more than 40 locations across Gwalior starting today as part of the comprehensive operation. As many as 35 police teams have been deployed, primarily to prevent incidents of drunk driving and other violations.

He said police personnel have been stationed at various sensitive and busy locations to ensure constant monitoring and quick response. The SSP added that organisers of New Year events have been clearly instructed to ensure that all programmes and gatherings are covered under CCTV surveillance.

SSP Singh warned that the police will adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards any attempt to disturb public order. "If any troublemaker tries to create a disturbance, the police are fully prepared and strict action will be taken as per law," he said.The police have appealed to citizens to follow rules, avoid risky behaviour and cooperate with law enforcement agencies so that the New Year festivities pass off smoothly and safely.

In Ayodhya, authorities have divided the entire temple town into sectors and zones, deploying personnel accordingly while monitoring crowds through CCTV cameras and drones, as a surge of devotees continues to arrive for darshan. Police are also conducting vehicle checks and enforcing drunk-driving norms.

Likewise, in Bhopal, police have intensified checks, conducting thorough searches of vehicles to prevent the illegal transport of liquor and administering breath analyser tests. Bars and restaurants in the capital of Madhya Pradesh have also been inspected, and strict guidelines have been issued for celebrations. (ANI)

