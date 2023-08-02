Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 2 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday demanding to seal plot number 9130 on the Gyanvapi campus.

The PIL, which was filed today, stated that the entry of non-Hindus should be banned so that the symbols found in the survey (Trident, Lotus and Swastika) are not harmed.

“A PIL has been filed in Allahabad High Court demanding that plot number 9130 in the Gyanvapi campus should be sealed. According to it, the entry of non-Hindus is also banned so that the symbols found in the survey (Trident, Lotus and Swastika) should not be harmed,” petitioner Advocate Saurabh Tiwari told ANI.

“Till the decision of the Varanasi court in the Shringar Gauri case, the entry of non-Hindus in the campus should be banned and Hindu symbols found in the Gyanvapi campus should be ordered to be preserved. Such arrangements should be made that the work of the ASI survey in Gyanvapi is not affected,” the PIL said.

The Allahabad High Court is expected to give a verdict on a petition against a lower court order for a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India inside the mosque complex, except for the ‘wuzukhana’ (fountain).

A ruling on the petition is likely on August 3. The matter took centre stage when on May 16, last year, during the court-mandated survey, a structure — claimed to be a “Shivling” by the Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side — was found in the mosque premises. (ANI)

