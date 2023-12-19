India News | Gyanvapi Dispute: Allahabad HC Rejects Muslim Side's Plea Challenging Hindu Worshippers' 1991 Suit

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the petitions filed by the Muslim side, challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Agency News ANI| Dec 19, 2023 11:42 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gyanvapi Dispute: Allahabad HC Rejects Muslim Side's Plea Challenging Hindu Worshippers' 1991 Suit
India | Representational Image

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the petitions filed by the Muslim side, challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

With this judgement the Court rejected pleas filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee challenging a total of 5 suits concerning Gyanvapi title dispute

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Lover Forces Partner for Abortion, Victim Seeks CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s Help; Case Registered.

Contesting the suit, it has been the primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.

The court, while hearing a batch of petitions including a plea challenging a 1991 civil suit filed by Hindu worshippers seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque, noted that civil suits are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Passerby With Screwdriver in Bandra for Pushing Him; Arrested.

Lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, "Five writ petitions are pending in the High Court. Out of which 2 petitions have been filed by UP Sunni Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. The old writ petitions have been filed against the maintainability of the suit. These 2 petitions are against the 1998 judgment of the District Judge, Varanasi..."

Ashok Kumar Singh, Allahabad High Court Bar Association president said that this is a historic verdict as the matter was pending for long. The advocate said that the Muslim side can approach a higher court.

Last month, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order passed by the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Pritinker Diwaker, transferring the case relating to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute to another bench from a single-judge bench.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Ch

  • Happy Vivah Panchami 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Ram Sita Vivah With Beautiful Greetings and Messages
  • Videos
    Indeep Bakshi Reveals What Happened Between Him And Baadshah! Indeep Bakshi Reveals What Happened Between Him And Baadshah!
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Gyanvapi Dispute: Allahabad HC Rejects Muslim Side's Plea Challenging Hindu Worshippers' 1991 Suit

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the petitions filed by the Muslim side, challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

    Agency News ANI| Dec 19, 2023 11:42 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Gyanvapi Dispute: Allahabad HC Rejects Muslim Side's Plea Challenging Hindu Worshippers' 1991 Suit
    India | Representational Image

    Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the petitions filed by the Muslim side, challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

    With this judgement the Court rejected pleas filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee challenging a total of 5 suits concerning Gyanvapi title dispute

    Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Lover Forces Partner for Abortion, Victim Seeks CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s Help; Case Registered.

    Contesting the suit, it has been the primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.

    The court, while hearing a batch of petitions including a plea challenging a 1991 civil suit filed by Hindu worshippers seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque, noted that civil suits are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

    Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Passerby With Screwdriver in Bandra for Pushing Him; Arrested.

    Lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, "Five writ petitions are pending in the High Court. Out of which 2 petitions have been filed by UP Sunni Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. The old writ petitions have been filed against the maintainability of the suit. These 2 petitions are against the 1998 judgment of the District Judge, Varanasi..."

    Ashok Kumar Singh, Allahabad High Court Bar Association president said that this is a historic verdict as the matter was pending for long. The advocate said that the Muslim side can approach a higher court.

    Last month, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order passed by the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Pritinker Diwaker, transferring the case relating to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute to another bench from a single-judge bench.

    A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra dismissed an appeal filed by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, challenging the administrative decision of the high court chief justice's transfer order. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Happy Forgings IPO
    20K+ searches
    Jonathan Majors
    20K+ searches
    Vedanta share price
    20K+ searches
    Club World Cup
    10K+ searches
    HTET Result 2023
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Happy Forgings IPO
    20K+ searches
    Jonathan Majors
    20K+ searches
    Vedanta share price
    20K+ searches
    Club World Cup
    10K+ searches
    HTET Result 2023
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot