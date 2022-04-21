New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police Headquarters on Wednesday got its first fully-functional gymnasium, yoga centre and workout lounge to enhance the health and mental well-being of its personnel, officials said.

Inaugurating the fitness centre, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana emphasised the need for fitness among all ranks of the force to effectively meet the challenges of modern-day policing and give their best towards keeping the city safe.

Also Read | Fraud in Gurugram: Hyderabad Engineer Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Fake Call Centre on the Pretext of Providing Job.

"This facility will help them to workout according to their convenience and maintain a regular health routine. The family members and women officers can also avail the facilities of the health centre," he said.

Asthana added the Delhi Police has planned to open more such fitness centres in other districts for regular use by its personnel.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive: Supreme Court to Hear Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s Plea Against Anti-Encroachment Drive Tomorrow.

Officials said that the 'Delhi Police Active Fitness Centre' has been set up on the 11th floor to enhance the physical health and mental well-being of police personnel who have to undergo "long working hours, erratic schedules and work-related stress".

The gym has all essential equipment, including cardio machines, treadmills, cycle, recumbent bike, cross trainer, rowing machine with several strength stations and can cater to multiple individuals, said Delhi Police Spokesperson Anyesh Roy.

"It also has certified fitness trainers and counsellors, including two physiotherapists and a dietician to advise the users.

"The all-in-one yoga room offers yoga as well as other group activities such as aerobics, dance fitness, high-intensity interval training, besides resistance core training material," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)