Hoshiarpur, Sep 6 (PTI) A hand grenade was found during the dismantling of an old house in the city of Mahilpur here, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satwinder Singh said a bomb disposal squad was called to defuse the grenade.

The hand grenade was found from the foundation of the house when Subhash Chander was constructing a new one after dismantling the old structure, police said.

