Mehsana (Gujarat) [India] October 5 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 24 years of people-centric leadership, Gujarat has emerged as one of the top-performing states under the Jal Jeevan Mission, fulfilling his vision of "Har Ghar Jal", water for every household.

According to official data, by 2022, Gujarat achieved 100 per cent household tap water connections, reaching 91.73 lakh rural families across all 33 districts.

Its early success with the Swajaldhara scheme, launched in 2002, was a decentralised, community-managed initiative that laid the foundation for efficient rural water supply systems.

Today, villages like Sayajinagar in Mehsana district have experienced this transformation. Every home in the village now receives safe, clean drinking water through a well-planned and well-maintained pipeline network.

Sarpanch Devendra Somabai Patel said that the effective coordination between the Gujarat government and the Central government has ensured a consistent and reliable water supply. "The supply is not only consistent but also clean, providing every family with safe, pure drinking water," Patel stated.

The water supplied to Sayajinagar is sourced from the Narmada River, pumped and stored through a robust system before being distributed seamlessly across the village, a process that has brought tangible relief to residents.

Resident Parulben recalled the days when villagers had to walk long distances to fetch water from wells and hand pumps. "Earlier, we had to go afar to bring water from wells and hand-pumps. But this scheme by the Modi government has brought us joy," she said.

Another villager, Manjulaben, shared that water availability has improved drastically in recent years. "For the past five years, we have been getting water without delay. The tank remains filled, and for toilet, bathing and cleaning, we have no issues at all," she explained.

The system's smooth operation is ensured by dedicated pump operators like Jeetubhai Patel, who praised the initiative's success.

"The Modi government has done great work to make water available. Now each person in each locality gets water access. There is no problem at all, we are all satisfied," he said. (ANI)

