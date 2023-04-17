Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl committed suicide over alleged harassment by a youth here on Monday, police said.

Preeti Gupta, a student of class eighth, hanged herself while she was alone at her house in Bhathat area, police said.

The accused and his brother have been detained, Bhathat police post-in-charge, Kamlesh Singh said.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

