Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Most of the farmers who committed suicide in Maharashtra had been harassed by unauthorised moneylenders, Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade observed, while hearing a complaint against one such moneylender.

There are several unauthorised moneylenders in Maharashtra, who harass farmers and other people after giving loans, Justice Kanade said.

An enquiry will have to be conducted regarding farmer suicides and the action taken by the state government in this regard, he said.

Justice Kanade was hearing a complaint filed by a Nandurbar resident against one Sunil Patil for allegedly "illegally" carrying out moneylending business in the area.

The complainant has claimed that she and her husband had taken a loan from the moneylender and had repaid the amount with interest.

However, Patil and five others are giving death threats to the couple and harassing them, the complaint stated.

The Lokayukta, in an order dated April 4, said several moneylenders were operating in the state without a proper licence and were providing loans to farmers and harassing them.

"Most farmers in Maharashtra have committed suicide on account of harassment by the moneylenders," he said.

Justice Kanade further directed the state government to constitute an SIT to find out what action has been taken by the district deputy registrar, Nandurbar and registrars in other districts (against such moneylenders).

A notice is to be issued to the additional chief secretary (Home) of the state government and he will have to submit a report to that effect within four weeks, he added.

The matter will be further heard on June 20.

