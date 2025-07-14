Harda (MP), July 14 (PTI) Karni Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur was on Monday released from the jail in Harda on conditional terms, a day after he was arrested with activists during a protest that led to lathicharge and firing of tear gas shells by police, an official said.

After Sherpur submitted a written undertaking assuring that he would not participate in agitation or protest in Harda, the administration released him and four others outside the boundary of the district, the official said, adding that other individuals will be released soon.

Upon his release, Sherpur issued a video message urging Karni Sena workers not to gather in Harda.

"Four of us have been released, while 54 workers are still in custody. Hopefully, they will also be released soon,” he said.

Sherpur said they would raise their issues peacefully and legally.

"We will neither damage government nor private property nor compromise with anyone. Our fight will be fought judicially and democratically," he added.

The situation escalated on Sunday after Karni Sena workers protested over an alleged fraud involving one of their leaders, Ashish Rajput, who claims he was duped of Rs 18 lakh in a diamond-related deal.

Rajput had filed a police complaint against three individuals and led a protest demanding swift action.

During the protest, police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, arresting over 50 people.

Sherpur, who was also part of the protest, was detained.

Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and his MLA son Jaivardhan Singh met the workers of the Karni Sena family in Harda.

Digvijaya demanded a judicial inquiry into the lathicharge and the removal of the Harda collector and the superintendent of police.

Former opposition leader Ajay Singh said the police action was unnecessary.

"Lathi-charge is not the solution to every issue. I urge Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to resolve this matter through dialogue with the agitating leaders," he added.

