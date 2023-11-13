Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga, in Haridwar on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. (Photo/ANI)

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): Devotees celebrated Somvati Amavasya at the banks of the Ganga river in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Monday.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism. On this day, devotees particularly perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors. It is believed that bathing in holy rivers and doing charity on this day leads to the attainment of merit.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Calls for Review Meeting Post Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

Devotees performed special rituals for their ancestors on Somvati Amavasya. Those who came to bathe expressed their joy in participating in the Ganga baths, worship, and rituals on this auspicious day. They bathed, donated, performed rituals, and prayed to Ganga for peace, tranquility, and prosperity in the country.

Pandit Manoj Tripathi, while talking to ANI, emphasised the special significance of Somvati Amavasya falling on a Monday and said, "On this day, rituals for ancestors, tarpan, charity, and merit are considered especially important. Therefore, devotees travel to the holy city of Haridwar, bathe in the Ganges, and circumambulate the Peepal tree. The morning Ganga Aarti also holds special significance, attracting large numbers of devotees who participate in the Ganga Aarti and bathe in the Ganges after its completion." (ANI)

Also Read | Online Shopping Goes Wrong! Thane Man Orders iPhone Worth Rs 46,000, Receives Soap Bars Instead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)