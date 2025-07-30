Haridwar, Jul 30 (PTI) The death toll in the recent Mansa Devi temple stampede rose to nine on Wednesday with another person dying at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Phoolmati, 55, a resident of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh was seriously injured in the stampede and was referred to the AIIMS from the district hospital in critical condition.

She had been on ventilator support since then, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said.

Eight people died and 30 others were injured on Sunday, the day the stampede occurred.

According to the AIIMS administration, there are still five people under treatment at the facility.

Out of these Diksha and her four-year-old daughter Akanksha, resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, have been kept on ventilator support and two others on oxygen support.

The condition of one is now said to be out of danger.

