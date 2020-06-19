India News | Hariprasad, Ahmed Given Tickets to Strengthen the Party: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leaders BK Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed filed their nominations as party candidates for Legislative Council elections in Bengaluru and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that the two leaders have been given ticket to strengthen the party with their guidance.

"The Legislative Council means the Upper House and the Elders House. We have unanimously agreed to select and send these two senior leaders to discuss the party organization and various issues of the state in Legislative Council. There were plenty of aspirants to enter the Upper House. But it is decided to elect these two leaders and they will contest the election," Shivakumar said.

"We need seniority to guide us... That's the reason we are selecting these leaders... The high command has given these senior leaders the opportunity to discuss with all our leaders about strengthening the party," he added.

The elections are scheduled to be held on June 29. (ANI)

