Varanasi, Feb 25 (PTI) Demanding the Center to convene an all-party meeting over Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said here Friday the government should make its position on the issue clear.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office here, he said, the government should have evacuated the Indian nationals before the situation in Ukraine worsened.

"Now that thousands of our citizens are stranded there, the government should clarify its position and find a way out," he said.

Rawat said the Central government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of bringing back Indians from Ukraine.

He also claimed that in the coming days, the BJP government could attribute the rising inflation to the Ukraine crisis.

The Congress leader said that under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has done a wonderful job of Opposition and raised various issues strongly.

He said the way the Congress has challenged the Modi-Yogi regime has raised fresh hopes among people.

He said that the SP, BJP and BSP have practised a certain type of politics over the past 30 years, and all these parties are complementary to each other.

Rawat said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are today fed up with the "negative politics" of these parties.

He said he has full faith that this time around the people of Uttar Pradesh will vote for the Congress by rising above the caste and religion consideration, and help the party form a government.

The manner in which the Constitution and constitutional institutions are being “crushed” under the BJP rule is very serious, he said.

