Amritsar, Nov 29 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honorary chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday became the new president of the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

Dhami succeeded Bibi Jagir Kaur as the president of the SGPC.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had on Monday announced Kaur as party candidate from the Bholath Assembly seat in Kapurthala district for the polls.

Dhami, a Badal family loyalist, is a member of the SGPC from Sham Chaurasi segment of Hoshiarpur district.

During a general house annual meeting of the SGPC at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here, the name of Dhami was proposed by SGPC senior vice-president Surjit Singh Bhhitewad and another member Harwinder Singh Khalsa.

After his name was proposed for the SGPC chief's post, some members from the opposition camp raised an objection and demanded polling by secret ballot.

They proposed the name of Mithu Singh Kanekey for the SGPC chief's post.

Later, Dhami was polled 122 votes whereas Mithu Singh got 19 votes. There were 142 members present in the House, in which members owing allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal, enjoy a majority.

One member did not take part in the voting process.

The other officer-bearers who were elected include Gurjit Singh Virk (senior vice-president), Surinder Singh (junior vice-president) and Karnail Singh Panjoli (general secretary).

The SGPC general house of 191 members comprises 170 elected by Sikh voters, 15 co-opted and six sitting heads of Sikh temporal seats and the Golden Temple head priest.

