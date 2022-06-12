New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Harmohinder Singh Lucky as the new president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee, replacing Subhash Chawla.

Lucky has been a former president of Chandigarh Youth Congress and is considered a loyalist of former MP and ex-union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Also Read | BMW Car Catches Fire on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway.

He is currently the general secretary of the Chandigarh Congress.

In an official announcement, the party said that the Congress President has appointed Harmohinder Singh Lucky as the new president of CTCC with immediate effect.

Also Read | PUBG Game Turns Fatal in Andhra Pradesh, 16-Year-Old Boy Kills Self in Krishna District After Friends Mock Him Over Defeat in Online Game.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Subhash Chawla," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)