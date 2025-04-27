Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Sunday that Sangrur police have recovered raw material used for manufacturing ethanol as part of the ongoing 70-day statewide anti-drug campaign led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to Cheema, 11 drums of raw material were seized, and two accused have been arrested in connection with the case. "The investigation is in its initial stage, and strict action will be taken against all culprits involved," he said.

The minister highlighted strong public support for the campaign, stating, "The people of Punjab are standing with the government in this fight against drugs and are extending their full support."

Amid the ongoing "war against drugs" in Punjab, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has instructed police officials to follow the issued deadline to conclude the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab' campaign by May 31 this year.

The DGP stated that senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Commissioner of Police (CP), will be responsible for ensuring and maintaining a drug-free Punjab.

Instructions have been issued to SSPs to make a concrete plan to ensure that every area in the state becomes drug-free. The officials are expected to outline their plan of action, along with a deadline, to eliminate drug abuse in Punjab.

On April 8, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' Padyatra (War Against Drugs) in Amritsar on Tuesday. Hundreds of people joined him in the streets of the city.

The Governor's 'padyatra' against the menace of drugs covering the Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts started on April 3, and it will end today, April 8.

Amid the call for a "war against drugs", the Punjab police have managed to constitute 1,228 village defence committees and 162 defence committees in urban areas of the Roper range, an official said. (ANI)

