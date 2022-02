Faridabad (Haryana) [India] February 26 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy, a student of DPS Faridabad, allegedly jumped from the top floor of his residential building on Thursday evening leaving behind a suicide note in which he blamed the school for his action.

Subey Singh, a spokesperson from Faridabad police station said, "The boy used to study at Delhi Public school (DPS) Faridabad in class 10, where his mother was a teacher too. Last year, two other students started harassing the deceased by making lewd remarks against him. He complained of it to the school authorities but allegedly no actions were taken."

"The deceased was at home due to lockdown for some time but after the schools reopened, he started going to school. He was again being mentally tortured there. The boy asked for help from a teacher to understand a subject but she instead accused the boy and his mother of troubling her unnecessarily," added Singh.

The deceased's mother wrote a written complaint to the police where she has mentioned that due to mental stress at school, he went into depression and was undergoing treatment.

"The deceased has left a suicide note written at home in which he has blamed DPS (Faridabad) school administration and harassment by the children, the cause of his suicide. He has also described his mother as a brave woman," added Singh.

The police spokesperson further stated that when the boy jumped from the building his mother was out of the house and she got a call from her neighbors, informing her about the incident and that he was being taken to the hospital. The mother came to know after reaching the hospital that her son has died.

Station House Officer (SHO), Arjun said, "FIR has been registered and action is being taken as per mother's complaint against school's academic head."

The police is thoroughly investigating all the points related to the incident following the legal process; the accused will be arrested as per the rules, added Arjun. (ANI)

