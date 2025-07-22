Yamunanagar, Jul 22 (PTI) Two kanwariyas were killed while two others were seriously injured after their pick-up vehicle, which was covered with a tarpaulin sheet tied to an iron pipe, came in contact with a high-tension wire in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.

A group of 15 kanwariyas from Gumthala village were headed to Haridwar when the accident took place, police said.

Two persons were killed in the incident, two others were severely burnt due to electrocution, while six received injuries.

Police said the kanwariyas put a tarpaulin cover on the vehicle to protect it from rain and an iron pipe was installed in the middle to hold the sheet.

While passing through the narrow streets of the village, the iron pipe came in contact with a high-voltage line passing above.

