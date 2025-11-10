Faridabad, November 10: As the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered IED-making material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police. "It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana police and J&K police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX... The operation is still underway," he said.

Furthermore, he elaborated on the recovered arms and ammunition, including pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal, and more. "One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. Twenty timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approximately 5 kg of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband materials have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not an AK-47; it is an assault rifle. It is like an AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47..." Faridabad CP Satender Kumar stated. Faridabad Shocker: Girl Returning From Library Shot by Stalker in Haryana, FIR Registered (Disturbing Video).

360 KG IED-Explosive Material Recovered in Faridabad

#WATCH | On a large quantity of IED-making material & ammunition recovered by J&K Police during investigation from Faridabad, Faridabad CP Satender Kumar says, "One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two… pic.twitter.com/eBBKkqGpI5 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

The arrested accused was a physician at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. CP Gupta said, "This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days... Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr Muzsammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from J&K's Saharanpur..."

Aadil Rather was detained after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag. According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather's confession that led to the arrest of De Muzammil and the recovery of the large amount of expolsives. Further details are awaited.

