Panchkula (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the newly cricket net practice facility at a government school in Panchkula.

Speaking to ANI, the Speaker said that the Panchkula Sports Promotion Society has been organising different programmes to promote sports in the district for the last 15 years and the set up of badminton nets in 15 parks and cricket nets in five schools of the district was one such initiative.

Also Read | Madurai Shocker: Stray Dog Seen Carrying Severed Head of Baby in Mouth.

"The society has been organising district level badminton, kabaddi and volleyball championships to promote sports. The set up of this net practise facility aims to provide better sports infrastructure to the kids here," he stated.

"If these kids are given support and encouragement at an initial level only, they can achieve great things for the nation," he added.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak in UP: Over 30 Cases in Meerut So Far, District Admin Starts Door to Door Campaign.

Gupta also spoke about the letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a new building for Haryana Legislative Assembly and said that the issue was raised keeping in concern 2026 delimitation that will increase around 20-25 MLAs in the state.

"The present Assembly building has a sitting capacity for 90 MLAs only. We will need more space when there is an increase in the number of MLAs in 2026. We do not even have rooms for assembly committees, leader of the Opposition and chief whip," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)