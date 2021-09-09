Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Over 30 cases of dengue have been reported in Meerut so far, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Meerut, 18 people in the district have also been cured of dengue infection recently.

"So far, 33 cases have been confirmed in the district, of which 15 are active. To combat the rising infection, we have started a campaign where we are visiting every household and asking people about any recent symptoms of fever and tuberculosis, and if they are vaccinated and are covered under the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme. If we find any patients with symptoms of fever, they are being tested and will be treated accordingly," said Mohan.

The CMO said the scheme was started on September 7 and will continue till September 16.

"Our Community Health Centres (CHC) are equipped with doctors and required medication. Still, if the condition of any patient is serious, they will be referred to the district hospital," he said.

The CMO informed that district administration is requesting patients to not start the dengue medication by themselves if they are experiencing any symptoms of the disease.

"We are asking people to just drink a lot of water and other fluids and only take the paracetamol tablet before getting tested and confirming they have dengue infection. In the case of dengue fever, if the patent stays hydrated and urine is discharged properly, cases of severe infection is very less. If the patient is experiencing high fever, stomach ache, low blood pressure, and lightheadedness, these are symptoms of dengue and people should get tested immediately," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that door to door surveys will now be conducted to understand the problem in detail.

"We are taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. Door to door surveys will be conducted and medicines will also be provided to the children," he said.

The minister informed that the government has noticed the loopholes in the working of the officials and that's the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city. (ANI)

