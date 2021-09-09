Madurai, September 9: A stray dog was seen roaming with the severed head of a baby in Madurai city of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning. A boy noticed the dog carrying the severed head in its mouth on the roadside opposite to the Income Tax office at Bibikulam. He then alerted the police after which the cops and civic officials visited the spot. The head was recovered and sent for an autopsy. Child Porn: Man Arrested for Sharing Pornographic Videos of Children Online in Madurai.

Around 1 pm, the boy spotted the dog carrying the head in its mouth. According to a report by Times of India, the dog would have found the head near a dried-up and damaged sewage channel. The condition of the head suggests the baby would have died a few days ago. However, the body is yet to be found. Police suspect the body could have been buried or dumped somewhere and the dog picked the head from there. Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl From Madurai Consumes Pesticide After Missing Online Classes For A Day, Dies.

Efforts are on to find the baby's body and its identification. "We have also directed to look into records of primary health centres in the area for any births in the past week. We have also asked to look into records at Government Rajaji Hospital for anyone from Bibikulam locality who might have given birth and taken their child home within the past 10 days," an official of Child Welfare Committee was quoted as saying.

The spot from where the dog could have picked the head was inspected by the police, CWC and other officials. The Bibikulam village administrative officer lodged a complaint in connection with the incident. Based on the complaint, a case was registered. The police are conducting further investigations.

