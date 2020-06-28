Kurukshetra, Jun 28 (PTI) A BJP legislator in Haryana tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his aide said.

The MLA from Thanesar in Kurukshetra district, Subhash Sudha, was running high fever for a few days and was taken to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday.

His test report came positive on Sunday, said Sudha's personal assistant Arun Gulati.

Sudha's family members have been quarantined and an exercise was on to trace those with whom the legislator may have come into contact during the past few days.

Out of the total 13,829 coronavirus cases in Haryana and 223 fatalities, Kurukshetra district has 115 cases with no fatality.

