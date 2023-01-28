Bhiwani, January 28: The bodies of a government teacher, his wife and their daughter were found on the bed in their house in Haryana's Bhiwani. The deceased has been identified as Jitendra, his wife Sushila and their daughter Himani. Haryana Shocker: Man Kills Wife By Putting Her Face on Burning Stove For Stopping Him From Drinking Alcohol, Held After a Year By Faridabad Police.

The prima facie cause of death seems to be suffocation due to a fire that was lit in the room, said Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh.

"The bodies of a government teacher Jitendra, his wife Sushila and their daughter Himani were found on the bed in their house in suspicious condition. The prima facie cause of death seems to be suffocation due to a fire that was lit in the room. No signs of any wounds or crime," Bhiwani SP told mediapersons.

