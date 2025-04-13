Ambala (Haryana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday participated in a community event organised by the Kashyap Rajput Punjabi Welfare Society in Ambala.

Additionally, on Saturday, a Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 was flagged off by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Faridabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government is promoting an awareness campaign against drugs through this initiative.

"We are promoting an awareness campaign for a drug-free Haryana through this cyclathon. This is not just a cyclathon, but a revolution against drugs," Saini said.

"This cyclathon began on 5 April from Hisar, which, going through Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Narnaul, Rewari, and Palwal, has now reached Faridabad, and from here, it will proceed to Gurugram," he added.

The Cyclothon will cover every village in Haryana over the next three weeks, spreading the message of a drug-free society. The previous cyclothon, which spanned 25 days and witnessed the participation of over 1.77 lakh cyclists and more than 5.25 lakh citizens. Inspired by that achievement, Cyclothon 2.0 has been launched with renewed energy and purpose.

The Haryana government has a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the drug menace through the state action plan. The plan focuses on three pillars--public awareness, de-addiction and rehabilitation, and stringent action against drug traffickers.

The government has also formed a dedicated Special Task Force to crack down on drug smuggling. 52 de-addiction centres have been established across Haryana, with dedicated wards in government medical colleges and civil hospitals in 13 districts.

To support those affected and encourage public participation, the government has launched a toll-free helpline (90508-91508) and the 'Manas Portal' where citizens can confidentially report drug-related activities. (ANI)

