Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of at least 22 security personnel by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh.

While paying homage to the security personnel, he said such incidents are painful and he strongly condemns the killing in Chhattisgarh.

At least 22 security personnel were killed by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)