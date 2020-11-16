Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday presided over a review meeting and directed the officials to upload data of all the employees on Human Resource Management System (HRMS) by November 30.

Manohar Lal Khattar asked all departments to use HRMS to ensure timely disposal of cases of extension in service beyond the age of 50/55 years.

He said HRMS system will ensure that Assured Career Progression (ACP) is granted to employees on completion of satisfactory service without any delay. ACP of 8,000 employees is overdue in the state at present.

According to the official release, "the CM also directed the officers to build an online reservation roster system and an automatic requisition system for the purpose to send the indent to recruitment authorities of vacant posts of direct recruitment."

He stated that transfer order will be issued through HRMS otherwise they will not be valid.

"Even temporary transfer within the Department for a limited period will also be made through HRMS," read the release.

He further stated that training of the nodal officers should be conducted to know the working of HRMS so that data of employees is timely uploaded as well as updated. (ANI)

