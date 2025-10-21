CM Nayab Singh Saini celebrates Deepotsav with elderly at the Old Age Home in Panchkula. (Photo/Haryana DIPR)

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has celebrated Diwali by visiting the old age home in Sector 15, Panchkula. He was accompanied by his wife, Suman Saini.

During the celebration, the Chief Minister extended warm Diwali greetings to the senior citizens, distributed sweets, and received their blessings. He also joined them in lighting fireworks, sharing moments of joy and festive cheer.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Convict Sanjay Roy's 11-Year-Old Niece Found Hanging Inside Cupboard; Preliminary Autopsy Report Suggests Suicide.

CM Nayab Singh Saini described the experience as intimate, inspiring, and deeply moving. He said that celebrating Deepotsav with the respected elderly was a truly special moment.

"This festival embodies love, compassion, and human connection. True celebration is when every face lights up with a smile and every heart glows with the warmth of togetherness," he added.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

On this occasion, former Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, District President Ajay Mittal, Secretary of the District Red Cross Society, Panchkula, Savita Agarwal and other dignitaries were also present.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister's Office posted that CM Nayab Saini has announced a Diwali gift for sugarcane farmers by raising the state's Minimum Support Price (MSP) on sugarcane.

The rate for early varieties was increased from Rs 400 per quintal to Rs 415 per quintal, while the price for late varieties was increased from Rs 393 per quintal to Rs 408 per quintal.

Meanwhile, marking the completion of one year of its third consecutive term, the Haryana Government extended a major gift to poor families and pension beneficiaries on Friday, as the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced fresh plot allotments under the rural and urban housing schemes, a Rs 200 increase in social security pension, and development grants worth Rs 2,697 crore for panchayats and local bodies.

While making another key announcement, the Chief Minister said that for the beneficiaries of 100-square-yard plots who were given ownership certificates today, tehsils will remain open even on Dhanteras day to facilitate registration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)