New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday paid tribute to the Sant Shiromani Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

Photos posted by the CM on his social media X account showed him offering flowers on the portrait of the poet.

Also Read | Aero India 2025: DRDO Unveils India's First Indigenous VHS Surveillance Radar Designed To Detect Advanced Stealth Aircraft (See Pics).

Saini in a post wrote that the Haryana government was carrying the message of Sant Shiromani Maharaj of unity, humanity and brotherhood.

Further, he wrote that the state government was also committed to carrying out non-stop development work.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2025: TMC Government to Present Its Last Full-Fledged Budget Before 2026 Assembly Elections Today, Focus Expected on Welfare and Women Empowerment.

"Today, on the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji, I paid homage to him by offering flowers to his picture at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.3

With the message of unity, humanity and brotherhood of Sant Shiromani Maharaj Ji, the state government is carrying out equal development for all with the spirit of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek.

Following the path shown by saints and great men, the state government is committed to carrying out non-stop development work," the post read.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

On February 11, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post extended wishes to the people on the eve of Guru Ravidas Jayanti and said that everyone should follow the path shown by 'Sant Shiromani' to remove the evils prevalent in the society.

In his message to the people, Chief Minister Dhami said Guru Ravidas was one of the great figures in history and highlighted his lifelong commitment to human service and messages of equality and unity.

The Chief Minister emphasised the teachings of Sant Guru Ravidas, urging the service of humanity without any discrimination based on caste, religion, or class.

"Sant Ravidas is counted among the great saints. His goal was dedicated to human service throughout his life, and he gave the message of equality and unity. Sant Ravidas ji in his teachings has given us the message to serve humanity by being free from discrimination of caste, religion and class," said CM Dhami according to an official release.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami further said "We should follow the path shown by Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas and strive to remove the evils prevalent in the society." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)