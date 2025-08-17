New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday gave a major boost to the development of Narwana Assembly constituency by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 19 projects worth over Rs 206.32 crore, stated a release.

These include the inauguration of seven projects costing Rs 37.25 crore and the foundation stone of 12 projects worth Rs 169.07 crore, aimed at strengthening road connectivity, health services, water supply and power infrastructure in the region.

Among the inaugurated projects, the Chief Minister dedicated several key works to the people. These include the widening and strengthening of the link road from Dharodhi to Narwana-Ismailpur road (Raja Gohar along with the railway line, Village Dharodhi at a cost of Rs 1.82 crore, the widening and strengthening of the link road from Dablain to Sachha Khera costing Rs 1.43 crore, and the Railway Over Bridge on Narwana-Samain Road in Jind district built at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

In addition, the raw water arrangement by pumping from Narwana Minor and renovation of water works in Ismailpur with Rs 3.73 crore, construction of canal-based water works in Bidrana with Rs 3.50 crore, pavement of Firni in Sulhera village with Rs 1.21 crore and the Sub-Health Centre at Bhana Barhman, Narwana with Rs 55.50 lakh were also inaugurated.

The foundation stones were laid for several major projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and civic facilities in the constituency. These include the widening and strengthening of the link road from Khanpur to Ismailpur with Rs 1.97 crore and the construction of a new link road from Karamgarh to Loan with a cost of Rs 1.77 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of special repair of 15 roads in Narwana constituency covering a length of 42.62 km at a cost of Rs 16.44 crore, and the construction of an additional PWD B&R Rest House in Narwana with an outlay of Rs 9.55 crore.

Furthermore, the CM also laid the foundation stone of the projects, which comprise the construction of two boosting stations and strengthening of the distribution system with Rs 4.56 crore, augmentation and renovation of the water supply scheme in Dharodi with Rs 4.97 crore and construction of independent canal-based water works with a distribution system in Garhi with Rs 2.53 crore.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the renovation and upgradation of the water supply scheme and laying of balance distribution pipeline in Belarkha with Rs 10.11 crore, construction of a 33 KV Sub-Station at Badanpur with Rs 8.02 crore, augmentation of water supply and provision of a sewerage scheme in Ujhana village at a cost of Rs 67.07 crore, and the construction of two Community Health Centres, one at Ujhana (Rs 17.47 crore) and another at Danoda (Rs 24.60 crore), to enhance healthcare services in the region. (ANI)

