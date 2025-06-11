New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): On the occasion of Sant Shiromani Kabir Das Jayanti, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made several significant announcements, including increasing Rs 2,100 in the monthly wages of Safai Karamcharis.

Furthermore, he also announced the establishment of a 100-bed de-addiction centre at the upcoming Sant Sarsai Nath Medical College in Sirsa.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to adopt the timeless wisdom of Sant Kabir in their lives and contribute to nation-building by rising above casteism and all forms of discrimination.He said, today, the spirit of Sant Kabir is reflected in every scheme, every policy, and every decision of our government, all driven by the vision of 'Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek'.

He also announced the expansion of the existing de-addiction center in Dabwali from 10 to 30 beds and the setting up of a new 30-bed de-addiction center near the government hospital in Ellenabad. The Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing the state-level function held in Sirsa under the Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das on Wednesday. On this occasion, he also announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to the promises made in its Sankalp Patra, the Chief Minister said that the government has resolved to increase the wages of Safai Karamcharis in a phased manner to Rs 26,000 over five years, a promise the government fully intends to fulfil. Speaking about the spiritual legacy of Sant Kabir, the Chief Minister said, Sant Kabir was a torchbearer of India's spiritual values of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (equal respect for all religions) and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family). He was born at a time when society was bound by superstition, casteism, and rigid traditions. Through his fearless reformist work, he earned a revered place in history, he said. CM Saini said that Sant Kabir boldly challenged social evils across all religions. Saints, sages, prophets, and spiritual masters like him have shown the right path to humanity. Their teachings are the shared heritage of all humankind, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve and propagate this legacy, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered the teachings of Sant Kabir as the foundation of modern India.

"Advancing the ideals of Sant Kabir, Prime Minister has played a transformative role in shaping modern India after independence. Over the past 11 years, under his leadership, the government has launched several welfare schemes aimed at empowering and uplifting the poor," said CM Saini. He said that following the Prime Minister's vision, the Haryana government has also worked on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', implementing various schemes and policies for the upliftment of every section of society. The Chief Minister emphasised that the core philosophy of the state government is 'Antyodaya', uplifting the last mile citizen. This is the path shown by Sant Kabir, and it forms the very foundation of our policies. Today, our 'triple engine' government is progressing on this path with triple the speed, he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict regarding reservation for the Deprived Scheduled Castes, the Chief Minister said that the Haryana government swiftly implemented the decision in the state, ensuring that the DSC community received its rightful share.

The Chief Minister said that the government has taken significant steps to safeguard the interests and dignity of Safai Karamcharis.

The Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis has been established to address their welfare and rights.

The government has also ensured safety and dignity by introducing insurance provisions Rs 5 lakh compensation in case of death during duty and Rs 10 lakh in case of death while cleaning sewer lines. In addition, over 5,000 Safai Karamcharis employed through private agencies have now been brought onto the official roles of the respective municipal bodies. Highlighting the broader commitment to social justice, the Chief Minister shared that under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, a financial grant of Rs 71,000 has been provided for the marriages of 2.6 lakh daughters belonging to Scheduled Caste families living below the poverty line. Further, under the Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana, Rs 80,000 is being provided to BPL Scheduled Caste families for house repairs. So far, 76,985 beneficiaries have received assistance totaling Rs 416 crore under this scheme, shared Nayab Singh Saini.

Nayab Singh Saini further emphasised that Sant Kabir's teachings remain just as relevant today as they were centuries ago. Let us resolve to take Kabir's message to every household. His words should not just be remembered but practised in our daily lives. By transcending barriers of caste and inequality, we shall move forward towards building 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', he added.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, the Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare, and Antyodaya (Sewa), Minister, Krishan Kumar Bedi, said that the teachings of great saints like Sant Kabir are extremely relevant in today's society. He said that Sant Kabir gave the message of truth, equality, brotherhood, and humanity, a message that it is our collective duty to spread among the people. The Minister said that the Supreme Court's decision had come in the month of August, and it was Nayab Singh Saini who decided to implement the verdict in favour of the DSC community. He said that the DSC community had to struggle for years. This issue was raised repeatedly before previous governments and Chief Ministers, but instead of solutions, the community only received assurances and had to resort to protests, he said. Krishan Kumar Bedi further said that leaders from the community were compelled to stage demonstrations, and many protesters even had to go to jail. However, the dream that once remained incomplete has now been fulfilled by the present government, he said. Bedi said that this celebration is not just a birth anniversary but a symbol of social transformation. He remarked that previous governments did not give due importance to celebrating the anniversaries of social saints and great personalities, whereas the present government has initiated a new tradition of celebrating the birth anniversaries of Maharshi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sant Kabir, and other revered figures at the state level.

BJP State President, Mohan Lal Kaushik, while addressing the gathering, said that this day is not just the birth anniversary of a great personality, but a day to remember a visionary who showed society the path of harmony by rising above caste and discrimination. He said that the life of Sant Kabir continues to be a source of inspiration, and Chief Minister Saini is leading all sections of society in line with Kabir's ideals. Kaushik further said that the Chief Minister has not only empowered the OBC community but has also emerged as the voice of the poor, the backwards, and the marginalised. He emphasised that when the Haryana Government was formed for the third time, the very first decision of the Cabinet was taken in favour of the rights of the DSC community. This government does not merely make promises, it delivers on the ground, he said. Kaushik said that the government had pledged in its manifesto to provide employment opportunities to 5 lakh youth, and rapid progress is being made in that direction. He further assured that in the coming times, even more significant decisions will be taken in the fields of employment, education, and dignity for the welfare of society.

Former MP Sunita Duggal said that CM Saini has given a new identity and strength to the long-oppressed and marginalised sections of society. She said that the Chief Minister remains constantly dedicated to public service and is working for the welfare of every section of society with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

She added that an IIT should be established in this region so that children stay away from drugs and focus on their studies. Referring to the teachings of Saint Kabir, she said that just as Saint Kabir rose above caste and discrimination and considered humanity to be supreme, the Chief Minister is also taking the entire society forward with the same spirit. On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Dr Arvind Sharma and Ranbir Gangwa, Rajya Sabha MP, Subhash Barala, MLAs, Kapoor Valmiki and Randhir Panihar, Swami Swadesh Kabir, former ministers Anoop Dhanak and Devender Babli, former MLA, Dura Ram, and several other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

