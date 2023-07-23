Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday gave financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and recent incessant rains.

A total of 35 people died in rain-related incidents in Haryana.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Stabs Mother to Death at Chengamanad Junction In Kollam.

The state government had announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

In an official release, Khattar said financial assistance has been handed over to the families of 35 people in eight districts of the state.

Also Read | Gujarat Rain Fury: NDRF Rescues Three People Including Pregnant Woman in Mocha (See Pics).

The CM further said the Haryana government opened an e-Kshatipurti portal for farmers' losses including other such losses.

Compensation will be immediately given after verification, he said.

Several districts of Haryana and Punjab were battered by the recent downpour that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)