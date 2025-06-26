Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday approved a new Land Purchase Policy for Development Projects, 2025, with an aim to prevent distress sale of land by landowners due to non-availability of suitable purchasers.

The state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Thursday, approved the policy for purchase of land voluntarily offered to government departments, and government companies for 'Development Projects, 2025.'

The purpose of the policy is to ensure providing a platform to landowners to prevent distress sale in case of dire necessity due to non-availability of suitable purchasers.

Besides this, the landowners can participate in decision making of the government projects by offering their lands and getting optimum price of the same, said an official statement here.

The state government had notified the policy for purchase of land voluntarily offered to the government for development projects to prevent distress sale of land by landowners and to involve them in decision making while choosing location of development projects in the state.

Subsequently, it was felt that there is a need to further make the policy more holistic by including some provisions relating to giving incentives to the aggregator(s) who have made efforts towards aggregation and empanelment of the aggregators through online portal by issuing a consolidated Policy, superseding the Policy of 2017 including amendments made from time to time.

Under the 2025 policy, a provision has been made that the landowner can sell his share in part or full, which was not available in the earlier policy.

Facilitation charges shall be paid to the aggregator at the rate of one per cent of the total transaction cost and in two instalments, that is 0.5 per cent at the time of completion of registration of deed and remaining 0.5 per cent after sanctioning of mutation and delivery of possession.

Departments of Government of India and its entities can also proceed in this policy for purchase of land for its developmental projects.

