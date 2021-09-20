Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Following Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij took a jibe at him on Monday.

Vij on took to his Twitter account and stated, "Whoever is being appointed as Punjab's CM is Congress party's internal matter but the person who takes all his decisions by a coin toss, is absolutely not worth it."

Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday.

Earlier, Vij drew parallels between the Punjab Congress and a sinking ship, terming it "unstable", pointing out that the reason behind the political development is 'internal conflicts' within the party.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab, citing continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months. (ANI)

