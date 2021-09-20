Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is coming soon. The biggest e-commerce sale of the year has been teased on the official India website with discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, earbuds and more. The sale date is yet to be announced by the company and is expected to go live around this festive season in India. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will compete with Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021 which has been announced recently. Amazon Alexa Brings Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice Feature To Echo Devices.

During the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, users will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on the purchases made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Looking for great deals? 🔍 Find the latest electronics and appliances, with No Cost EMI and Exchange Offers, at #AmazonGreatIndianFestival 🥳#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/5n8wjfBYk7 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 20, 2021

Bajaj Finserv will provide no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards with credit limits up to Rs 1 lakh. In addition to this, the e-commerce platform will also provide exchange offers up to Rs 25,000.

Like every year, Amazon Prime members will get access to this sale one day prior to regular members. Apart from smartphones, fitness bands, smart TVs and earbuds, Amazon products such as Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, toys, appliances, fashion products will also be available with exciting offers.

