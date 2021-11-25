Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday accorded approval to a proposal to enter into an agreement with the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) to bring in the experience and expertise from the public and private sectors to enhance in-house capacities.

A decision to this effect was taken here at a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

"The Haryana government through its various departments has been striving to streamline the delivery of various services to its citizens. As the departments are widening their scope of work and reviewing or rationalising the schemes and programmes, the limitation of qualified competent consultants, professionals and experts becomes a challenge to achieve high-quality solutions in a time-bound manner," the statement said.

To define the mission, vision and goals for programmes and to formulate the strategy to convert vision into reality, the Haryana Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal to enter into a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the NISG and the state government.

This MOU will be valid for a period of five years from the date of signing which may be extended further up to five years by mutual consent of both parties, the statement said.

According to the agreement, the state government and the NISG may nominate coordinators as nodal officers to represent the parties and promote interface so as to plan, implement, monitor and review the schedules of various activities from time to time.

The NISG is a not-for-profit company set up in 2002 by the Government of India (GoI) on the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model with Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as its chairman.

The NISG is shaped as an institution of excellence in e-governance to assist governments for ushering in smart governance, process reforms and digitalisation.

