New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the 2nd AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS, Jhajjar campus on Saturday.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS, Jhajjar campus, is one of the largest public-funded healthcare projects in India, dedicated to providing innovative cancer care and research capabilities.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Sexually Harassed by Her Uncle, 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide; Suspect Held After Gunfight With Police.

"The AIIMS Oncology Conclave aimed to bring together leading experts in oncology across all the Institute of National Importance (INIs) of India, to discuss advancements in cancer care, treatment methodologies, and ongoing research initiatives. With a focus on breast cancers and head and neck cancers, the conclave emphasized collaborative efforts in prevention and management of such cancers," the Ministry stated.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda showed his elation over the growth and progress of the NCI since its inauguration in 2019, and stated that "the institute has matured into a world-class healthcare provider in a short span of 6 year and over time, it has evolved into a referral centre offering multidisciplinary care and providing better and patient-centric care".

Also Read | Gurugram Municipal Election 2025: 31 New Candidates To Contest in 36 Seats From BJP, Party Expresses Confidence in Fresh Faces.

He appreciated the dedication of doctors, health workers and administration of the institute to make the progress happen.

Nadda also went for a special visit to the newly built Nuclear Medicine Targeted Treatment Ward and the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit at the NCI aimed at improving patient outcomes through state-of-the-art treatment options specifically for thyroid cancers and hematolymphoid cancers, respectively.

Underlining the importance of these developments, Nadda stated that "these new facilities will provide state-of-the-art care to many cancer patients in this region".

He added, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the narrative is changing regarding the Indian healthcare system where Bone marrow Transplant is possible in institutes like NCI."

He admired the high-quality precision and high-quality services of the Nuclear Medicine Targeted Treatment Ward and underlined that "these facilities are the hardware while the faculty members and doctors are the software of the developing robust healthcare system."

Nadda further stated that "Cancer is a daunting diagnosis that brings fear--not just of the illness, but of the future, of livelihood, of losing loved ones, and the inevitable economic and emotional strain".

He also visited and appreciated the Vishram Sadan at the NCI, developed by the Infosys Foundation, provides essential accommodation for patients' attendants in a cost-effective way, enhancing support for families during challenging times. It also provides psychological and educational support to the needy, setting a benchmark for others.

Appreciating the innovation at the Institute, Nadda stated that "the Institute is collaborating with startups, engaging Ph. D. students and involving scientists from AIIMS in research that will have real-world applications, not just for the market, but for society as a whole. As an "Incubator," the Centre for Medical Innovations and Entrepreneurship (CMIE) is responsible to handhold and support indigenous innovations in the healthcare sector, which is tremendous. By enabling Indian start-ups to leverage the mentorship and guidance of AIIMS faculty and scientists, and by giving them access to advanced laboratory equipment and resources at AIIMS at nominal payment, CMIE is fostering a culture of innovation." He also appreciated the boot camps which fostered the budding start-ups and entrepreneurs to ideate and manufacture healthcare solutions in India, for India.

Highlighting the Government of India's efforts Nadda stated that "to prevent and control cancer, improve overall cancer care outcomes and ensure that every citizen, regardless of their location, has access to the care they need, the Government has been working on provision of Cancer care at primary health care level in the form of prevention and screening, and at the tertiary and secondary level in the form of diagnostics and treatment and palliative care."

He underlined that "The Government has introduced screening for individuals aged 30 years and above under NHM at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and over 26 crore people have been screened for oral cancer, 14 crore for breast cancer, and 9 crore for cervical cancer at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs."

He also added that "to enhance the facilities for tertiary level care of cancer, over the last few years over 3000 crore Rupees have been approved for the period 2014-15 to 2025-26 for 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs). Moreover, Cancer treatment facilities have been approved in all 22 new AIIMS with diagnostic, medical and surgical facilities."

He also emphasized that "to make cancer treatment available to the poor and the vulnerable, under AB PM-JAY, cancer-related treatment is provided for Medical, Surgical, Radiation and Palliative Oncology across 219 packages. Since the inception of AB PM-JAY, approximately 68.43 Lakh hospital admissions amounting to Rs 13160.75 Crores have been authorized for cancer-related packages under the scheme."

Citing a recent LANCET study, he underlined that "timely cancer treatment initiation has improved significantly because of the Ayushman Bharat Jan Aarogya Yojna. Patients enrolled under AB-PMJAY saw a 90 per cent rise in access to cancer treatment within 30 days."

He also highlighted that "through the 217 AMRIT Pharmacies spread across the country, 5200 drugs for various diseases including cancer are made available at an affordable rate.

Altogether, 289 oncology drugs are given at a significant discount of upto 50 per cent of market rates. As a result, so far a total of Rs. 6567 Crore. have been saved for 5.8 crore beneficiaries based on discount offered."

Nadda added, "We have plans to establish Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) in all district hospitals over the next three years, with 200 this year. This initiative aims to bring essential cancer services closer to home, particularly for those in underserved rural areas."

"It is encouraging to see this institution engaging with other AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) across the country to encourage research and innovation. The AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 is another step in this direction. This conclave has been designed to bring together leading experts, researchers and clinicians from all AIIMS and INIs to collaborate on the latest advancements in cancer research, treatment strategies, and prevention," he further said.

Nadda emphasized the significant responsibility being carried by the doctors and other stakeholders in continued learning, sharing, and progressing to ensure healthcare to the patients and stated that "Coming together is a crucial first step towards advancing in critical areas like cancer care. I hope this initiative grows into a powerful collaboration where the National Cancer Institute can support and help other institutions develop side by side."

He highlighted that "the cancer incidence in India is rising. We are now seeing 1.45 million new cancer patients every year. As the complexity of cancer treatment continues to grow, it's not just about providing the best treatment--it's about making that treatment available locally. Patients should not have to travel long distances for the care they need. We need to develop advanced treatment capabilities at the local and regional levels, and it is your responsibility to make this happen."

He also announced that "the Government of India has approved the creation of 720 additional posts for NCI Jhajjar. These posts include: Faculty positions, SRs/JRs, Scientists, Nurses, Technicians and Administrative posts and added that "with the creation of these additional posts, NCI will rise to greater heights."

Nadda also felicitated the social activists and organizations who played quintessential roles in ensuring replacement-donation-free transfusion services to patients being treated at NCI in the last 5 years. Besides, he launched an education short film as a part of the tobacco cessation campaign of NCI's preventive oncology unit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)