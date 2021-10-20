Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) Haryana recorded 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,71,116 on Wednesday, while the death toll remained at 10,049 as no new fatality was reported, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, nine cases were reported from Gurgaon district, among others.

There are 110 active cases in the state, while 7,60,934 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

