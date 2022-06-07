Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested a Patwari and his private munshi in a bribery case on Tuesday.

According to State Vigilance Bureau, Harbant Singh, Halka Patwari and his private munshi Anil Kumar were nabbed on the complaint of Vikram Singh, a resident of Khurana Road, Kaithal for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The complainant approached the vigilance when both accused had demanded bribe in lieu of providing a copy of intkaal.

A case against both of them has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bureau's police station in Ambala. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

