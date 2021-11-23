Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Haryana reported 17 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 7,71,582.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,053.

Seven cases each were reported from Gurugram and Panchkula, it showed.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 117, while the count of recoveries is 7,61,389.

The recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 percent, the bulletin showed.

