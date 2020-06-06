India News | Haryana Records 355 New Coronavirus Cases in Biggest Single-day Jump

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday recorded 355 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients so far, as the tally of infections inched close to the 4,000-mark.

Majority of the fresh cases are from worst-hit districts of Gurgaon, Sonipat and Faridabad, which reported 129, 89 and 39 infections, respectively, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The total cases rose to 3,952, out of which cumulative cases in Gurgaon alone were 1,692, it said.

Among other districts which reported fresh cases included 23 from Rohtak, 19 from Palwal, 10 each from Karnal and Yamunanagar, 9 from Kaithal, 8 from Fatehabad, 5 from Panipat, 4 each from Hisar and Ambala, 3 from Jind, 2 from Kurukshetra and 1 from Sirsa, the bulletin said.

On Friday, Haryana had reported 316 fresh coronavirus cases while a day earlier 327 cases had been reported. On Wednesday, the state recorded 302 cases and 296 on Tuesday.

Total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 2,648 while 1,280 patients have recovered and 24 deaths have been recorded, the bulletin said.

