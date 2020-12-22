Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 10 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,842, even as 534 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 2,58,731.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the fatalities included two each from Rewari and Jhajjar districts and one each from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurgaon (92) and Faridabad (69).

The number of active cases in the state were 5,387, patients discharged so far are 2,50,502, while the recovery rate was 96.82 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)