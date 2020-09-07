Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 23 more deaths due to coronavirus as another big spike of 2,224 cases pushed the infection count in the state to 78,773.

The state had on Sunday reported the highest single-day COVID-19 toll of 25 deaths, and on Saturday a record 2,289 cases.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists for Successful Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle Flight.

With the 23 fresh deaths, the total number of fatalities in the state rose to 829, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

While three deaths were reported from Kurukshetra, two fatalities each took place in Gurgaon, Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Kaithal. A death each was reported from Jind, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Hisar, Panipat, Rohtak and Faridabad, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Unlock 4: Punjab Announces More Relaxations, Non-Essential Shops to Now Remain Open On Saturdays As Well.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases included Faridabad (270), Karnal (206), Ambala (188), Jind (176), Gurgaon (147), Kurukshetra (115), Panipat (120), Rewari (110), Sirsa and Yamunanagar (106 each).

The number of active cases in the state currently is 16,333, while 61,611 patients have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin stated.

As of Monday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.21 per cent, fatality rate 1.05 percent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 31 days, it said. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)